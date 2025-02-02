WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Recalls Atmosphere Backstage After Infamous 'Curtain Call'

The "Curtain Call" incident put the wrestling industry at risk according to many, due to fans in attendance seeing Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall all embrace one another and break character in a way fans had never seen before. Looking back at the incident, JBL recounted the atmosphere amongst those in the locker room and gave his thoughts.

"It was a big deal, and I had real hesitation about it, I don't think I was mad about it," he recalled during an episode of "Something To Wrestle." "I know that a lot of guys were, I mean furious, I mean Davey Boy was going to fight over it. There were a lot of guys that were really upset about it."

JBL further added that he didn't think it was a good idea, but maintained that he wasn't mad about it, especially after finding out that Vince McMahon had greenlit it. He added, though, that McMahon didn't realize what he had greenlit. The WWE legend was more worried about whether the incident would affect ticket sales and fan interest in WWE.

"I was more waiting to see and if we went to the [Madison Square] Garden the next time and the crowd was in half, we'd know that was a bad decision, and it was not the case," he added. "I didn't think anybody was wrong. I didn't think the guys that were upset were wrong, I didn't think the guys that said it was okay were wrong, which is crazy to say, but there wasn't an answer for it. It hadn't been done before."

He named fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker as one of the wrestlers unhappy with the situation.

