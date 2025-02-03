JBL Recalls Joke Vince McMahon Told Him When Meeting About His WWE Gimmick

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is best known for his tenure in WWE as Bradshaw alongside Farooq as part of APA, and later as JBL, where he cemented himself as a main event star and one of the best heels of his generation.

In an episode of "Something To Wrestle," Layfield recalled a meeting he once had with Vince McMahon about establishing his gimmick and the outrageous suggestion made by McMahon. The veteran claims McMahon looked at him dead in the face when suggesting the gimmick, making him recall Kane's "Isaac Yankem" WWE character.

"I go to WWE headquarters, I never met Vince — Vince didn't even see my tryout match, so this is the first time he ever met me. He looks at me and he goes, 'I have in mind, a really unique idea. I'm gonna make you a heel ballerina,'" Layfield recalled. "And I thought, 'This son of a b**ch is crazy!' I mean, he's crazy, and I'm sitting there looking at him like, 'I turned down WCW for this?'"

Layfield then claimed that McMahon burst out laughing and admitted that he loved the cowboy gimmick he originally pitched for his WWE debut.

"Like, oh my god, this man's nuts. And I, right away, thought about that, fell in love with a guy, I thought it was funny," he added.

The veteran noted, however, that he was shocked to see the "Billionaire Ted" skits – which made fun of WCW's Ted Turner – which cemented his opinion about McMahon being crazy after all. He believes that although the skits were funny, they didn't add any value to wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.