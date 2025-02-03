WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Looks Back On 'Torture' Inflicted On Diva Sunny

Former WWE star Sunny has been a controversial figure in the wrestling business, but there's one infamous story involving her that stands out, which WWE Hall Of Famer JBL recently provided clarification on. During an overseas tour in 1996, it was believed that her romance with Shawn Michaels had ended and someone had allegedly defecated in her food, leading Sunny to want to return home.

Despite JBL refusing to share details on Sunny's relationship with Michaels, he shed some light on her being tortured on the tour.

"I saw some of the notes that one of your guys sent from the newsletters back in the day about how they tortured Sunny this whole tour. That's not true. 100 percent not true," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle."

JBL reflected on an incident that occurred on a tour bus during the trip, which made things worse for Sunny due to her calling out Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, who were leaving WWE for WCW.

"She gets on and announces in front of everybody, she goes, 'I missed my tanning, I missed my workout, and I missed going to the gym because Scott Hall and Kevin Nash went out last night and were late for the bus.' And she goes, 'Something needs to be done about this.' I said, 'This doesn't end well,' and Jerry [Gerald Brisco] goes, 'Nope, it sure doesn't.' It wasn't until two days later, so what did Sunny have for breakfast? I don't know she had a s**t-eaten grin."

JBL said that nothing that happened to Sunny was without reason, stating that she faced the consequences of "stooging" on the talent.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.