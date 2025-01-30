Hacksaw Jim Duggan Opens Up About Winning WWE's First Royal Rumble

Ahead of the Royal Rumble this weekend, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan reflected on winning the first Rumble match in 1988. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Duggan expressed shock at finding out he was winning the match, and he feels that being the inaugural victor has remained his largest accomplishment as a wrestler. Duggan also revealed that he's still unsure why he was chosen to win the first Royal Rumble.

"I have no idea Tommy, as you know I was never an office guy. That's why I was never a producer, I never schmoozed back then in the Gorilla Position ... I wish I was looking back at it, more into the business. So we get to the building, and I'm looking down at the sheet and I'm like, I'm winning this thing!" Duggan said. "Nobody was more surprised than me to win that sucker that's for sure man. Obviously it's the biggest feather in my cap. You know I was never world champion, I was never tag team champion, I was never Intercontinental Champion, I was lucky to win a match brother."

Duggan continued to explain that he never felt like he needed to win, but was more focused on putting over other talent and being able to perform his gimmick every night, even if he lost. "Hacksaw" was recently seen at ringside during Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas, alongside other WWE legends such as Ted DiBiase and Alundra Blayze.

