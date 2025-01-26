WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 01/25/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Until WWE gets their booking bearings under control, you can expect this same topic to appear in each of these columns for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Okay, that might be an exaggeration, but the point still stands. While no match or segment on the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event card really flopped for me, I would be lying if I said that was a good show. The matches were good, but the "why" behind this show was lost on me. The soul behind this show was lost on me. Both of those things were lost on me the first time we did this dance, it was lost on me during tonight's reprisal of that dance, and it will be lost on me until WWE can figure out just how to make this probably-contractually-obligated special actually feel special.

Have you ever walked out a meeting where absolutely nothing got done? Sure, it might have been nice to get spoken clarification on some work- or school-related question, but surely, we all have walked out of a meeting just to think to ourselves, "that could have been an email." This whole episode of Saturday Night's Main Event could have been an episode of "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown." If you really wanted to stretch out these storylines, like the ones between Jey Uso and GUNTHER or Sheamus and Bron Breakker, some aspects of tonight's show could have been matches slated for the upcoming Royal Rumble card, which is currently scant. When all of these matches to occur as they did — all decent enough, but without the grit and length of typical premium live event matches — they could have easily been slotted into WWE's various other television programs to be received just as well, if not better. Your pointless meeting could have been an email, and this pointless episode of Saturday Night's Main Event could have been an episode of "Raw" or "SmackDown" (it certainly should have been the latter, considering how disastrously boring Friday's episode was)

There are criticisms from those in the industry that push back against the categorization of Saturday Night's Main Event as a "glorified house show," but I've yet to see one that thoroughly convinces me that this event is anything but. Whether you want to call it an infomercial or Saturday Night's Missable Event, the sentiment remains the same — there is no point in making these separate shows if nothing is to happen at them. I get that WWE may be contractually obligated to NBC to produce a channel-specific program, but if that is the case, why not just make it a show worth watching? If the broadcast already has to happen at the beckoning of the contract gods, then why not make it a show that will draw in viewers (you know, the goal of any broadcasting network)?

I don't know why WWE likes to waste our Saturdays like this. In my opinion, more happened on the other promotion's Saturday show than Saturday Night's Main Event.

Written by Angeline Phu