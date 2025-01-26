Bron Breakker Beats Sheamus, Wins Fourth WWE IC Title Defense Of Current Reign At SNME

Despite the best efforts of Sheamus, Bron Breakker successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The second match of the night featured Jesse "The Body" Ventura on commentary alongside Micheal Cole and Pat McAfee, with the son of Rick Steiner successfully preventing Sheamus from becoming a Grand Slam champion in WWE.

The match began with Sheamus on top, and the WWE veteran was clearly determined to achieve the career milestone. Though Breakker began to turn the tide with a spear on the outside, Sheamus regained control of the match once back in the ring, leading to the older wrestler landing a Brogue Kick on the champion. Breakker got his foot on the rope, however, and was soon able to land a second spear on his opponent to retain.

This is far from the first time Breakker and Sheamus have locked up in recent memory. Prior to tonight, the two had wrestled four times since June of last year, including a PLE Triple Threat match-up at WWE Survivor Series WarGames and a shorter bout for WWE Speed. Breakker was the winner across all five of their meetings.

Breakker's latest Intercontinental Championship reign began in October, and it's his second run with the belt. The second-generation wrestler defeated Jey Uso for the title on "WWE Raw" just about a month after Uso pinned Breakker to end his first reign.

As for Sheamus, the 46-year-old recently signed a new WWE contract, and it's unlikely that capturing the Intercontinental Championship will fall off his to-do list. What remains to be seen is whether or not Sheamus attempts a sixth shot at Breakker or decides to divert his attention elsewhere for the time being.