With Malakai Black Gone, Former House Of Black Debut New Group Name On AEW Collision

Although Malakai Black has left AEW, his former proteges remain, and the trio of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart debuted their new name on tonight's Homecoming edition of "AEW Collision." The group will be referred to as the Hounds of Hell, as previously suggested by a trademark filing made by the former House of Black members earlier this week.

King and Matthews debuted the new name alongside an in-ring victory over the Gates of Agony on tonight's show, and Hart was present as moral support for the duo as King scored the pinfall. After the match, the three posed in the ring together without the presence of their former leader.

Rumors regarding Black's departure were stirred back up after he lost to Adam Cole at AEW Full Gear in November, with the two former "WWE NXT" stars sharing an emotional exchange of words that some fans took as a symbolic send-off for Black. Though he made several more appearances, reports later emerged suggesting that Black had indeed finished up in AEW, and it now seems likely he'll be heading back to WWE when he is contractually able.

Prior to joining AEW in 2022, King was a regular in promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and DEFY. Like Black, Matthews is a former WWE performer who signed with AEW shortly after being released in 2021. As for Hart, she is the youngest member of the group but has been signed with AEW the longest, spending the first portion of her run as a valet for the Varsity Blondes before eventually turning heel and joining the House of Black.