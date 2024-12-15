WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 12/14/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Chelsea Green must have had a lot of confidence when she walked into her Women's United States Championship match, her face proudly plastered over her all-white gear. Her confidence, as it turns out, was well-founded, as Green and Michin completely stole the show at Saturday Night's Main Event in their match for the Women's United States Championship.

Obviously, the big kicker is there: Green is the inaugural Women's United States Champion, and is, for many, the "correct" booking decision. While I will say that Michin put up a great fight and would've (or would be, if we're looking prospectively) been a great United States Champion, I can't ignore just how good at the game Green is. Ever since she returned to WWE in the 2023 Royal Rumble, she has been a stand-out star on whatever show she's on with her constant comedic antics. Green has also shown that she is more than willing to put her body through some extreme circumstances for the love of the game — her spot resume is impressive, with an insane ladder fall at Money in the Bank 2024 and an exciting Dumpster match headlining the proverbial document. She has done this all without a singles title on her waist or a singles title prospect in her immediate future. Many consider Green to be the "correct" booking decision, and for good reason — she has proven that she can provide great entertainment, both light-hearted and serious, with no ego and an open mind.

The journey is just as important, if not even more so, than the destination itself. That's an adage, sure, but it was more than true in this match. As exciting as Green's win is, I wouldn't be writing about it here if the match for the title wasn't just as satisfying. Green and Michin's experience with each other on the independent scene shone in the beginning, where Green and Michin were instantly comfortable with each other, allowing for Michin to sell well and bring an air of legitimacy to Green's typically comedic character. Sure, there were some clumsy spots here and there, but honestly, the two women performed better than they have in other recent matches. The chemistry between them was just there, and it made such a special and historic match even better. To top it all off, the finish was innovative and just up Green's ally. Like, a counter flip from the top rope into a successful Un-Pretty-Her? It is so creative, the spot alone would have put this match over some of the others ones seen on the card.

Green and Michin have completely justified their place as inaugural Women's United States Championship tournament finalists. For being sandwiched between a hard-hitting match for the World Heavyweight Championship and the main event, they stood their ground, and Green's thrill at finally winning her first singles title in WWE was glorious. Michin put up a spectacular fight, but for now, all of our comically large hats will be off to Chelsea Green.

