GUNTHER Pins Finn Balor, Retains WWE World Heavyweight Title At SNME

Long Island cheered, booed, gasped, and shouted as GUNTHER defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship not only against returning Damian Priest, but dark horse and WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor at Saturday Night's Main Event. All three men were taken to the limit in their Triple Threat title, but by the time the smoke cleared, it was GUNTHER who stood tall over all.

Balor found himself climbing uphill in the opening moments of the match as he was made into a pinball by the two larger men around him. Once Balor was disposed of to the outside, Priest and GUNTHER took to slugging each other, with heavy chops and strongman lifting moves capturing the awe of the Nassau Coliseum crowd. Balor found his footing in the match as he landed two consecutive Slingblades onto his former Judgement Day brother and the World Heavyweight Champion.

After Balor's comeback, nobody in the chaotic Triple Threat had a solid foot underneath them. Priest fought out of the sleeper hold that cost him the championship at Survivor Series 2024, and levelled GUNTHER with a Chokeslam. Before he could capitalize, Balor grounded Priest with an Eye of the Hurricane before ascending to the top rope. Before Balor could land his lethal Coup de Grace, GUNTHER neutralized the WWE Tag Team Champion. Things finally unravelled for the challengers after GUNTHER dispatched Priest with a vicious Powerbomb onto the steel steps. GUNTHER then grounded Balor with a dropkick and Powerbomb combo for the win.

With this title defense, GUNTHER has officially been the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for 133 days, after winning it from Priest at SummerSlam 2024. Before he overcame both Priest and Balor, GUNTHER had bested challengers such as Randy Orton and Sami Zayn to defend his title. No new challengers appeared after the match or have otherwise been announced at this time.