Bully Ray Explains Why WWE SNME Wasn't A 'Glorified House Show'

WWE's revival of Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend was enjoyed by many but received some mixed reviews. It was not just fans who were critical of the event as WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray responded to the criticism fans gave the show while giving his own.

While hosting "Busted Open," Ray critiqued the event, pointing out a flaw that stood out too much.

"I thought it was a giant infomercial," Ray commented. "As I watched Saturday Night's Main Event, I noticed a lot of different aspects of just what was going on in the ring with the wrestling ... 54 percent of the show was packages, promos, ads, and all that stuff. This show, in my opinion, catered to the fan just enough."

Ray also addressed the fan criticism that the event was a "glorified house show." While he did not necessarily agree with it, he stated that it was a good show that was structured more toward gaining new fans.

"They gave the fan just enough. They gave the live audience enough. They gave you at home enough if you were sitting home with your kids, it was a good, friendly show, but I think that show catered to new wrestling fans," Ray said. "In my eyes, I felt it was like an infomercial and I'm not using the word 'infomercial' in a negative connotation, like, 'Here's who we are, this is what we do, this is the product that we offer, here's our characters, yada yada.'"

The show will return next month on January 25, 2025, and will take place in San Antonio, Texas.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.