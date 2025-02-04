Rob Van Dam Explains Validation In Being 'No. 1 Guy' In WWE

Rob Van Dam's WWE career had many high spots, but the pinnacle of his tenure in the promotion was inarguably when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase for a match against John Cena during ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

During an episode of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Van Dam looked back on being the "number 1 guy" in WWE when he held the WWE Championship for just 21 days.

"It's easy to remember that title reign because it was so damn short," Van Dam recalled. "The reason that I was so vindicated, validated, so happy at that moment to be the number one guy is because I did it my way and my whole career was the build-up for that moment."

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that his victory over Cena to win the title would likely have never happened if he hadn't convinced Vince McMahon to bring back ECW. "Who would've thought that? A lot of guys never thought that I was one of them," he added.

However, looking back, Van Dam still regards his reign as a disappointment, noting that losing the title made him feel like he let a lot of people down. However, he argued that he can't be apologetic for being himself. "But, in the end, you know, I can't really apologize for being myself," he added.

When he looked back at his ECW One Night Stand match with John Cena in the past, he described feeling indestructible going into the match due to the crowd and the general reaction the fans were giving him.

