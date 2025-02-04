WWE's Luke Gallows Recalls Antonio Inoki Screaming At Him In Japan

Not many wrestlers can say that they have had a match that was so bad that the owner of the company came out to put a stop to it.

However, WWE Superstar Luke Gallows was in that position when he took part in one of the most infamous matches in modern Japanese history when the legendary Antonio Inoki stormed out to the ring during Gallows' match with The Predator, also known as Sylvester Terkay, during the Genome14 event for the Inoki Genome Federation in 2011.

"Things went awry to the point where Antonio Inoki had enough," Gallows said on his "Talk N' Shop" podcast. "He came down to ringside and was basically screaming to go home. here was a lot of times in the match I was looking around going, 'Huh,' I'm not going to blame anyone. This is a big arena too for IGF. I mean, there's five, six thousand people in there, a bunch of sponsors, and before this, you know, I'm going to become 'the guy,' and I go, 'Oh Jesus, this is not going well.' He was p*ssed off and we took it home."

Gallows revealed that he was asked to go to the show's after-party where he was told by Simon Inoki, Antonio's son-in-law, that Antonio would like to slap him. Gallows asked if he could slap Inoki back, to which he was told no, which he wasn't too happy about, but understood why Inoki would see it as a sign of disrespect if he retaliated.

A few months later, Gallows parted ways with the company. However, he eventually found success in Japan a few years later when he signed with NJPW and became one of the earliest members of the Bullet Club.

