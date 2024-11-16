Big Bill Credits Bullet Club Members For His Return To Wrestling
AEW's Big Bill has been through a lot in the past with his struggles with alcohol. The member of The Learning Tree sat down with the faction's leader, Chris Jericho, on an episode of "Talk Is Jericho" to speak about his past struggles and how he overcame them to get back into the ring. Unsure of returning to wrestling, he thought about going into finance after getting sober, until he visited a Bullet Club member.
"Finally, in... November of 2020, I went to visit [Doc] Gallows, because I was in Atlanta," he explained. "I had a conversation with him, we were all joking around, and I was like, 'Man, maybe I should try and get back into wrestling.' I don't know, something about that day, being at Gallows' place in Atlanta lit that fire back into me. So, I started taking it seriously."
Bill said that Gallows asked him if he wanted to do a show in February, but he was nervous that the crowds wouldn't remember him or worse, not like him. Luckily, he got a massive reaction when he came out, which lit the fire inside him even more.
"I just kind of just applied the principles in what I learned in sobriety and recovery to wrestling. Do what you're told. Put your head down. Work hard. Don't complain," he said. "So far, it's worked out."
MORE HELP FROM BULLET CLUB
Following the show Gallows helped get him on, Big Bill went to Impact, where he performed as W. Morrissey. He said he had a really good run in Impact and really enjoyed it. He credits Gallows and Scott D'Amore for getting him in, but also had help and reassurance from another Bullet Club member, Finn Balor.
"I talked briefly to Finn when Impact offered me to go there," he explained. "Because I was like, 'Dude. WWE has done so much for me in terms of rehab and they've paid a lot of money. I don't want to insult them.' He said, 'Just talk to [Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.] He'll understand.' So then before I went to Impact I just texted Hunter, wanted to let him know [I was] super appreciative."
Big Bill said that Levesque understood, and Bill joined Impact (now TNA Wrestling). As his time there wrapped up, he worked on a handshake deal, as there was interest from AEW. After a number of missed phone calls, Bill signed with the company.
"I'm like, 'What the heck is this?'" he said. "It was QT [Marshall] reaching out and MJF reaching out, and they were asking if I could do this match with Wardlow. I said, 'Yeah. Why not? This is a good opportunity.' I don't know if maybe they thought I was going to be afraid to do a job. I don't know. Who gives a f***? Winning, losing, who cares man."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.