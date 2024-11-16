Big Bill Credits Bullet Club Members For His Return To Wrestling

AEW's Big Bill has been through a lot in the past with his struggles with alcohol. The member of The Learning Tree sat down with the faction's leader, Chris Jericho, on an episode of "Talk Is Jericho" to speak about his past struggles and how he overcame them to get back into the ring. Unsure of returning to wrestling, he thought about going into finance after getting sober, until he visited a Bullet Club member.

"Finally, in... November of 2020, I went to visit [Doc] Gallows, because I was in Atlanta," he explained. "I had a conversation with him, we were all joking around, and I was like, 'Man, maybe I should try and get back into wrestling.' I don't know, something about that day, being at Gallows' place in Atlanta lit that fire back into me. So, I started taking it seriously."

Bill said that Gallows asked him if he wanted to do a show in February, but he was nervous that the crowds wouldn't remember him or worse, not like him. Luckily, he got a massive reaction when he came out, which lit the fire inside him even more.

"I just kind of just applied the principles in what I learned in sobriety and recovery to wrestling. Do what you're told. Put your head down. Work hard. Don't complain," he said. "So far, it's worked out."

