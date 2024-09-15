AEW's Big Bill Opens Up About His Sobriety

"The Redwood" Big Bill isn't just sitting under Chris Jericho's learning tree, he's also battling addiction one day at a time, as he's now 4 years sober. In an interview with "Barstool Rasslin," Bill opened up on how his perspective and health have drastically changed for the better following his sobriety and the upcoming celebration he'll have early next year.

Advertisement

"Man, it got real bad there for a while," Bill said when reflecting on his personal life before sobriety. "Obviously, I've been pretty open about my problems, and my alcoholism was horrendous. Now, four years sober, going to be coming up five years sober around the Super Bowl...it's been quite the journey."

Now, "The Redwood" is enjoying his new lease on life, not just his personal life but his professional life as well.

"I mean, my career, you know, ups and the downs, and now, I'm definitely on an upswing. I feel like now I have a second chance...not just at wrestling, but a second chance at life," Bill added. "I got to put 100 percent into everything I'm doing, and at work, it's like don't complain, put your head down, work hard, do what you're told, and eventually, it's going to pay off. I think it's hard to see that sometimes, but it always works out for those people...It may take longer than you expect, but it's going to happen."

Advertisement

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Bill and his Learning Tree cohorts, Chris Jericho and "Bad Apple" Bryan Keith, scored a trios victory over The Iron Savages, only to have their victory soured by Orange Cassidy and The Conglomeration.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin'" a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.