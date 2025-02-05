WWE Hall Of Famer Jacqueline Recalls Disappointing Aspect Of TNA Run

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline is often credited for being one of the women who set the standard for women stars in pro wrestling during a time when they were largely used as plot devices in storylines and as eye candy. During her successful run in WWE, she had two reigns as WWE Women's Champion as well as a run with the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, but she never held gold during her time in TNA.

During an interview with "Ring the Belle," she stated that she wasn't happy with how her run in TNA turned out. She found the decision by TNA to not even afford her a title shot to be an odd one.

"The only thing I didn't like about TNA — TNA never gave me the opportunity to wrestle for the belt. That's weird to me ... I thought that was pretty weird. They never gave me the opportunity to even [be the] number one contender," she recalled. "So that's kind of disappointing, yeah, they missed that."

After appearing briefly in TNA in 2004 following her WWE exit, Jacqueline returned to the promotion in 2007 and had a six-year run with the promotion. During her time in TNA, she was in a few title matches, but all of them took place in house shows.

Her lack of a title run in the promotion is even more of a surprise considering the praise that she has received from TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett pointed out how she was different than the WWE Divas of her era, claiming that she threw punches and knees like a man. He also added that Jacqueline could work 20-minute matches with ease and was capable of being a heel or babyface.

