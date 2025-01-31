WWE's Big E Recalls 'Fond' Royal Rumble Memory With Former New Day Teammates

While they may have since turned their backs on him, Big E still holds many warm memories with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, especially at the WWE Royal Rumble.

This year's premium live event will emanate from the city of Indianapolis. It was in Philadelphia, though, that Big E remembers sharing an exhilarating moment with his former New Day brethren during the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match.

"The Rumble's such a special event for so many different people. When I was cool with my old partners, we had a lot of fun," Big E told "Indy Sports Daily." "There was one Kofi save where we had a basket toss, he landed on a pile of pancakes. Woods was a cheerleader in grade school, and he taught me how to basket toss, so we basket tossed Kofi up in the air. That's one of those things where if you mess it up live, it's like 'Alright, it's done,' but to be able to be a part of one of Kofi's saves was really cool. That's one of my fond memories."

The spot in reference occurred moments after Jinder Mahal eliminated Woods and Big E from the competition. When Mahal tried to throw Kingston over the top rope as well, one of his feet touched the floor. The other was caught by Woods, then placed on top of a plate of pancakes introduced by Big E. From there, Mahal attempted to block Kingston from reentering the ring. To circumvent this, Woods and Big E subsequently launched Kingston over Mahal's head like "a pogo stick," as commentator Michael Cole described it.

Kingston's return to action was brief, as Andrade eliminated him shortly thereafter. The former WWE Champion did manage to remove Mahal from the match within that same time frame, however.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Indy Sports Daily" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.