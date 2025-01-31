WWE Announces Schedule Of Major Events For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas

WWE are firmly on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the final stops have been announced via an official press release. The schedule for WrestleMania weekend will see some of the biggest events of the year for WWE all take place in "sin city," starting with the April 18 "WWE SmackDown," the final stop before WrestleMania. That episode will air live from the T-Mobile Arena, as will the "WWE NXT" Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event, which takes place in the afternoon of April 19, with night one of WrestleMania 41 taking place later that day.

After night two of WrestleMania takes place on April 20, WWE will return to the T-Mobile Arena for the April 21 "WWE Raw," marking the final WrestleMania-related event of the weekend. Tickets for all of these events go on sale February 14, with an exclusive pre-sale opportunity taking place on February 12 in shich fans will be able to buy combo tickets that allow them access to every event in the T-Mobile Arena. The press release did not mention the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which usually takes place after the final "SmackDown" before "WrestleMania," or the April 22 episode of "WWE NXT," as the brand has sometimes held events at smaller venues in the same city as "Raw" the previous night.

In between these events, the company have already announced the return of "WWE World," which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17 until April 21, at which fans can meet and interact with their favorite WWE stars. On top of all of this, wrestling companies from all over the world, including GCW, Dragongate, and STARDOM, will host events across the city over WrestleMania weekend, as is tradition.