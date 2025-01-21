WWE Announces Details For WWE World's Return At WrestleMania 41

Following the debut of the event in 2024, WWE World will be returning during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. WWE and Fanatics Events announced on Tuesday morning that the five-day convention will run from Thursday, April 17 to Monday, April 21, with tickets going on sale Monday, February 3 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, January 29 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on FanaticsEvents.com/WWE. The event is host to the largest WWE superstore in WrestleMania history, and will emanate from the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. WWE released a statement following the announcement of WWE World, revealing what fans can expect during the extravaganza.

"WWE World at WrestleMania 41 will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania's 41-year history."

WWE World is the next part of a successful partnership between WWE and Fanatics, who are responsible for creating licensed merchandise, memorabilia, and enhanced in-venue products. It has yet to be announced which WWE stars will be featured at the event and be available for autograph signings or meet-and-greets. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, Johnny Gargano, Andrade, and former NXT Champion Trick Williams all made appearances at last year's convention.