WWE's CM Punk Doesn't Hold Back On 'Piece Of S***' Drew McIntyre

CM Punk is no stranger to being called out by arch nemesis Drew McIntyre, but "The Scottish Psychopath" mentioned "The Second City Saint" once again on "WWE Raw," asking Paul Heyman to tell Punk to watch his back during the Royal Rumble, because McIntyre is going to "beat him within an inch of his life." Days before the Rumble, Punk sat down with Jackie Redmond and spoke about his seemingly never-ending feud with McIntyre.

"I think Drew's a piece of s***. I don't think that's a secret," Punk said. "I think if I put myself in his shoes, if he means all the things he says, the best thing he could have probably done is just ignored me. But what he did was really give me something to focus my rage on, and it winded up being a pretty big mistake for him." Punk said that the older he gets, he doesn't want to live in a headspace where he's taking the feud home with him like it's an obsession. He said, however, his hatred for McIntyre and his focused rage helped him during dark times with his injury rehabilitation. He said he understands where McIntyre is coming from, but it doesn't make Punk's hatred for him any less.

"I mean if we want to get real with it, I think it's jealousy," he said. "I think he probably looks at me as someone who's jumping the line. Coming back after so long. Talking trash about the company, talking trash about the people who work here and to him, just waltzing back in the door. I get it ... I understand his perspective, but that doesn't mean I think he's any less than a piece of s***."

