TNA's Matt Hardy Picks Winners Of 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

On Saturday, 30 men and 30 women will compete to add that prestigious title of "Royal Rumble winner" to their in-ring resume, but according to TNA star and former WWE competitor Matt Hardy, fans can expect John Cena and Charlotte Flair to stack more Rumble wins atop their already teetering towers of accolades.

On an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy picked Cena to outlast 29 other men to punch his ticket to his final WrestleMania. The decision, however, was not easy, as Hardy acknowledged the different creative directions WWE could take.

"Anything can happen," Hardy said. "I don't know, man. I might even go with this, for the time being: I might even go with John Cena ... Seeing John Cena and Cody Rhodes in his dream match at WrestleMania."

When asked to pick the victor of the women's match, Hardy acknowledged the star power of other competitors such as the rumored Becky Lynch and the confirmed Bianca Belair, both of which already have Royal Rumble victories to their names. It was Flair's announced return, however, that persuaded Hardy to pick "The Queen" to overcome the competition.

"Especially, too, that Charlotte is back and she's going to be in it, I'm going to have to go Charlotte Flair," Hardy predicted.

If Hardy's predictions become reality, Flair will become a two-time Rumble winner, and the first woman to ever win multiple Rumble matches, while Cena will become a three-time Rumble winner to tie Stone Cold Steve Austin's record for the most career Rumble victories. In order for those records to be set, however, Flair and Cena must overcome one of the most packed Rumbles to date, with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY among those set for Saturday's matches.