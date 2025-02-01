WWE's Nia Jax Looks Back On Competing In 2019 Men's & Women's Royal Rumble Matches

In 1999, Chyna became the first woman to compete in the Royal Rumble match, and would enter the following year as well. Beth Phoenix and Kharma were surprise entrants in the 2010 and 2012 Rumbles respectively, and in 2019, Nia Jax entered the men's Rumble after attacking R-Truth and taking his spot, following participating in the women's Rumble match earlier that night. While joining "The Rich Eisen Show," Jax recalled competing in both 2019 Royal Rumble matches.

"There is nothing to prepare you for the Rumble, because to be fair you don't know where you're gonna land in the 30 spots. You can be #1 and like Bayley last over an hour 'til the very end, or you can come in at 30 and be in there for like two seconds like I was one Royal Rumble. So, you're never prepared," Jax would first say about the match.

Jax was not told about her involvement in the men's match until the day of the event, around the time when doors at the venue opened, and was told to go talk to the men's participants for instructions after the women's match concluded. After entering the men's Rumble match, Jax wound up receiving a superkick from Dolph Ziggler, a 619 from Rey Mysterio, and an RKO from Randy Orton before being thrown over the top rope. "(Orton and Mysterio) clocked me so hard in that rumble ... I know. Listen, time has passed and that wound still hasn't fully healed for me," Jax remarked. "Those guys did me so dirty in that Rumble ... Those are good-ass people, I can't deny that even though they beat my ass in the Rumble."

