Road Dogg Looks Back On Nia Jax Entering 2019 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

This year's women's Royal Rumble saw R-Truth head into the ring and get promptly thrown out by Nia Jax, but back in 2019, those roles were reversed as it was Jax who was in the men's match as an active competitor. The moment was one of the big talking points from that year, and Brian 'Road Dogg' James believes that it was awesome to see.

"I thought she did great, I thought the guys did great stuff with her. Everybody was onboard with it, and it was awesome," he said on "Oh You Didn't Know." "We don't hit women, that's not what we do, we don't do that. This was an exception to the rule where we were trying something and seeing what the feedback would be." He pointed out that had it been a smaller wrestler in the ring, using Alexa Bliss as an example, then fans might have questioned it, but with Jax the WWE Hall Of Famer felt it worked. She is one of only three women to have stepped inside the men's Rumble, with Chyna and Beth Phoenix being the other examples. While it didn't happen this year, James does believe Rhea Ripley is someone who could pull it off as well at some stage.

"I think she is not only equal in size to some of today's competitors, I think she's equal in talent and strength as well, you know what I mean," he said. "I believe her if she came in and beat The Road Dogg's arse, I believe that. If Nia came in and did that I believe that, if Chyna did it, I believe it. But no, you don't make a habit of it."

