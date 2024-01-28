R-Truth Accidentally Enters Women's Royal Rumble Match, Is Immediately Eliminated

Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble is only just getting started, and it's already been an eventful night. In the midst of the Women's Royal Rumble match, Valhalla of the Viking Raiders began making her way down to the ring in the number 24 slot when her entrance was interrupted by R-Truth of The Judgment Day.

Rushing into the ring, Truth was almost immediately thrown over the top rope by Nia Jax. As he landed on the outside, Truth was approached by an irate Valhalla as well as "WWE RAW" General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce informed Truth that he entered the women's match, with the veteran making it clear that he was still confused.

Since making his return to WWE late last year, Truth has arguably been building more popularity and goodwill with fans than at any other point in his career. The 52-year-old has ingrained himself with villainous faction The Judgment Day, with at least some members of the group accepting him to a degree. However, Truth has (seemingly inadvertently) caused The Judgment Day to lose some major matches, such as costing Damian Priest a victory against Drew McIntyre this past Monday on "WWE Raw."

Following Truth realizing his mistake and heading to the back, Valhalla entered the ring and was eliminated by Jax as well, lasting just over 5 seconds. Bayley would go on to win the match, earning herself a WWE WrestleMania main event match.