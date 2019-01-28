Nia Jax Takes Finishers In Men's Royal Rumble (Video), Roman Reigns On Movie Role, WWE - UNICEF

- Nia Jax became the first person to participate in two Royal Rumble matches in the same night night at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Jax attacked R-Truth as he was coming out at #30 in the men's Rumble match and took his spot. Jax dominated as soon as she entered the ring and eliminated Mustafa Ali. WWE uploaded the video above of Jax taking a superkick from Dolph Ziggler before being hit with a 619 from Rey Mysterio. Randy Orton then planted Jax with an RKO. This is the first time in many years that a WWE show had intentional man-on-woman violence that wasn't set up to look accidental. Mysterio ended up eliminating Jax from the match.

- WWE announced the following: UNICEF Kid Power and WWE today announced a new partnership that will help give kids the power to save lives by connecting their everyday activity to real-world impact. This school year, UNICEF Kid Power and WWE will work together to reach at least 7,000 classrooms across the United States with WWE Superstars featured in a special collection of Kid Power Ups, which are short, interactive videos designed to get kids moving, playing and learning. With each Kid Power Up, students work together and improve social-emotional skills, and with every ten Kid Power Ups, a classroom unlocks a packet of therapeutic food.

UNICEF Kid Power is a program of UNICEF USA which helps students discover how their everyday activities – like moving and learning – can make a difference in the world. By getting active with UNICEF Kid Power, kids unlock therapeutic food that UNICEF delivers to severely malnourished children around the world. The more kids move and learn, the more lives they save. UNICEF Kid Power is free for all elementary school teachers.

"We're incredibly excited to grow our UNICEF Kid Power family by partnering with WWE," said Caryl Stern, President and CEO, UNICEF USA. "Around the world, UNICEF empowers young people to create solutions to real-world problems, and UNICEF Kid Power gives that same opportunity to children in the United States. Together, we can ensure every child is empowered to take action."

"WWE is proud to partner with UNICEF and leverage our platforms to help kids combat malnutrition the world over," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. "Through a series of videos with WWE Superstars, kids will be encouraged to dance and think about their personal values, goals and challenges and how they can help save other children's lives."

