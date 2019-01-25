Roman Reigns Says Support Is Pushing Him To Return To The Ring As Soon As Possible, Talks New Movie

Earlier today, The Rock announced that Roman Reigns will be playing his brother in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Reigns has since commented on Instagram about working with his family and the support he's received.

"Family Healing! I cannot thank my family, friends and my new FAST & FURIOUS FAMILY enough for all the love and support I have received while on this exciting HOBBS & SHAW project.The time I've spent with my cousin on this wonderful island has truly been a healing grace. I am grateful to the WWE, The Rock, and Universal Pictures, and everyone on the set of HOBBS & SHAW, for allowing me to be a part of this franchise.

"All of your outreach and support has been a blessing and it's only pushed me to get back in the ring as soon as possible. But until then...I'm excited for this movie to premiere this summer, our culture and mana in this film is strong."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw also stars Jason Statham, who is reprising his role as Deckard Shaw from the franchise, and Idris Elba. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2019.