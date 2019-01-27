WWE Royal Rumble: 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Mike Rome introduces guest commentators for this match - JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They join the announcers. Elias has the #1 spot and he's in the ring. He does his usual promo and goes to perform his new song but he's interrupted by the familiar music. Out comes WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in the #2 spot. Jarrett asks Elias to move so he can do his strut. Jarrett poses and gets a pop. Jarrett takes the mic and introduces himself, saying he's the world's greatest singer, entertainer and wrestler. Ain't he great? Elias watches, guitar still in hand. Elias gives some props to Jarrett and proposes a duet. Jarrett asks the crowd if they want to see it and we get a "yes!" chant. Elias says the people have spoken and we will get the Rumble started with a one-time duet with Elias and Double J. Elias gets Jarrett to spell his name out again. Elias drops him with a right hand. The bell rings and Elias goes to work on Jarrett.

Jarrett fights back but Elias drops him and asks who wants to walk with him. Elias grabs the guitar and smashes it over Jarrett as he gets up. Elias eliminates Jarrett. New WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next. They go at it and Nakamura drops Elias with a kick. Nakamura with more offense to drop Elias again. Nakamura runs into a boot in the corner. Elias goes to the top and walks the ropes, from one corner to the other corner, then tossing Nakamura across the ring. Elias sends Nakamura to the apron but he hangs on. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is out at #4. Angle with several big suplexes to Elias and Nakamura. Angle stomps away on Elias in the corner now. Angle sends Elias to the apron but he hangs on. Big E is out next at #5.

Big E hits the ring and tosses Nakamura across the ring twice, and a third time. Big E dances over Nakamura and runs the ropes for a splash. Elias works on Angle in the corner. Big E sends Nakamura to the apron. Angle with an Angle Slam to Big E. Nakamura sends Angle into the ring post. Nakamura tries to eliminate Angle now. Nakamura kicks Angle off the apron, eliminating him as fans boo. Out next comes new WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano to a pop. Gargano hits the ring and rocks Elias. Gargano with a hurricanrana. Big E scoops Gargano but he slides out. Gargano takes Elias and Big E down at once. Elias sends Gargano to the apron and works him over. Gargano launches himself at Elias with the slingshot Spear. The next man out is Jinder Mahal at #7. The Singh Brothers accompany him to the ring. Jinder goes to work on Gargano and is the last one standing. The Singh Brothers are holding the legs of others. Gargano eliminates Mahal. Elias takes out one of the Singh Brothers while Big E takes out the other after shoving pancakes down his throat.

Samoa Joe is the next Superstar out for a pop. He tosses his towel in Big E's face and drops him. Joe with a STO to Nakamura. Joe drops Elias next, then Gargano. Big E and Joe go at it now. Joe eliminates Big E. Joe works on Nakamura now. Curt Hawkins is out at #9. Hawkins runs to the ring and runs right back out to the floor but he's still in the match. Hawkins comes back in and hits Joe but goes right back to the floor. Hawkins runs back in and stomps Gargano. Fans chant for Hawkins. Joe grabs Hawkins and applies the Coquina Clutch. Elias breaks the hold. Hawkins gets sent to the floor but he's still in. Hawkins goes under the ring to hide. The next man out is Seth Rollins at #10. Rollins springboards in and takes out Elias, then Nakamura, then Gargano. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow to Gargano and a superkick to Nakamura. Rollins and Elias go at it now. Rollins eliminates Elias.

Joe knees Nakamura in the corner. Rollins works on dumping Gargano. The #11 entrant is Titus O'Neil. Titus says a prayer before running to the ring. He stops before the ring to prevent another fall and fans pop as he poses. Titus sees Hawkins under the ring and he goes after him. Nakamura with an enziguri to Joe. Titus chases Hawkins in the ring and Titus goes over the top rope. Hawkins has eliminated Titus. Joe comes from behind and eliminates Hawkins. Kofi Kingston is out next. Kofi flies in off the top and nails Nakamura. Kofi and Joe go at it now. Rollins works on Nakamura. Gargano is down in the corner. Joe works on dumping Kofi. The #13 entrant is Mustafa Ali. Gargano and Rollins take turns on Nakamura. Ali hits the ring and unloads on Joe. Nakamura knees Ali and works him over. Kofi tries to dump Rollins. Ali mocks Nakamura and Nakamura rolls his eyes. Ali eliminates Nakamura. Ali and Gargano go at it now. Joe launches Ali into the turnbuckles. The next entrant is Dean Ambrose. Rollins waits and goes at it with Ambrose as he enters. Ambrose unloads in the corner. Ambrose tries to eliminate Kofi but he hangs on. Ambrose kicks Kofi to the floor but the referee says Kofi's second foot didn't hit the floor. Kofi rolls himself to the steel steps and comes back into the match. Kofi drops Ambrose. Ambrose sends Gargano to the apron. Ambrose catches Gargano with a big DDT off the slingshot Spear. Ambrose eliminates Gargano. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise on Ambrose. No Way Jose is out with his conga line at #15.

Jose barely enters when Joe eliminates him. Jose's music starts back up and the conga line exits. Drew McIntyre is out at #16. Drew drops Jose on the entrance way with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew starts taking out members of the conga line as he walks to the ring. Drew hits the ring and nails a Claymore Kick to Rollins, then Ambrose. Drew and Joe go at it now. Drew drops Joe and others. Drew works on dumping Rollins. The next entrant is Xavier Woods. Kofi gets sent out but Woods catches him and keeps him in the match. Kofi is on Woods back, being carried to the steps. Kofi stays in the match. Woods and Kofi come in but McIntyre immediately eliminates them. Ambrose and Drew go at it now. The next man out is WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Dunne hits a German on Ali and goes to work on him. Dunne take Joe out now. Dunne goes at it with Drew now, taking him down. Dunne tries to dump Ali now. Andrade is out next. Drew tries to dump Rollins. Andrade enters and goes at it with Dunne, getting the upperhand. Andrade and Ambrose go at it now. Drew tries to eliminate Rollins again. The next entrant at #20 is Apollo Crews.

Crews enters and dropkicks Ali, then Ambrose. Crews drop Joe and then Dunne for a pop. Ambrose chops Crews. Crews tries to dump Ambrose now. Andrade works on Ali in the corner. Rollins sends Drew to the apron and tries to dump him but Drew hangs on. Drew fights back in. The next entrant is Aleister Black. Black hits the ring and drops Dunne a few times. Fans chant for NXT now. Black takes Rollins and Dunne out with a second rope moonsault. Drew and Black go at it now. Black with a big boot to the face. Ali grabs Black and rocks him in the corner. Black with a big kick to knock Ali out of the air. Ambrose tries to dump Black. Black eliminates Ambrose with Black Mass. Joe drops Black. The next entrant is Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin enters and goes at it with Crews in the middle of the ring. Benjamin drops Crews. Benjamin with a Paydirt to Dunne. Joe with the Coquina Clutch on Benjamin. Ali breaks it up. Joe applies it on Ali now. Shelton breaks it with a knee. Ali dumps Joe and eliminates him. Benjamin nails Ali. The next entrant is Baron Corbin. Corbin hits the ring and takes Rollins down. Corbin sends Crews to the apron. Corbin with a Deep Six to Ali. Corbin tosses Ali but he hangs on. Corbin eliminates Crews. Black and Drew go at it again. The next entrant at #24 is Jeff Hardy. Hardy hits the ring and starts hitting everyone. Fans do the "Delete!" chant with him. Hardy with Twists of Fate and a Whisper In the Wind. Black drops Hardy with a big boot. Dunne works on Black now. Black with a big knee to the face. Corbin eliminates Black to boos.

Dunne goes after Corbin now but Drew nails a Claymore. Drew eliminates Dunne. The #25 entrant is Rey Mysterio. Rey unloads on Corbin to start. Corbin catches Rey in mid-air and drives him down into a big backbreaker. Shelton works on dumping Ali. Andrade stomps on Rey now. Drew tries to dump Hardy. Andrade powerbombs Rey. Corbin almost dumps Rollins. The next entrant is WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush. Lashley goes at it with Rollins but quickly gets eliminated. Lashley pulls Rollins under the bottom rope and tosses him to the floor. Rush takes apart the announce table. Lashley destroys Rollins and places him on the German announce table. Lashley stands on one table and launches Rollins through another table. Rollins is laid out. The next entrant is Braun Strowman as officials try to keep Lashley and Rush away from Rollins. Cole says Rollins needs medical attention. Strowman hits the ring and goes at it with Corbin. Strowman eliminates Corbin. Strowman eliminates Shelton.

Dolph Ziggler is out next at #28. He eliminates McIntyre shortly after entering. Andrade drops Rey. Braun levels Andrade. The #29 entrant is Randy Orton. Braun clubs Rey back down. Orton enters the ring and Braun stares him down. They go at it. Strowman blocks the RKO. Strowman powerslams Orton. Andrade and Ali are up top now. Braun goes over and brings them both to the mat thanks to an assist from Rey flying off the top rope. Strowman charges and Orton moves. Braun hits the ring post and falls to the floor but he went through the ropes. The #30 entrant is out next, R-Truth. Truth raps his entrance but Nia Jax runs out and drops him from behind. Jax destroys Truth and leaves him laying. Jax heads to the ring now, stealing the #30 spot it appears. Jax enters the ring and takes Andrade down, then Rey. She also hit Ziggler. Jax drops an elbow on Rey. Jax stands tall as Ali approaches but puts the brakes on. Jax smiles at him and headbutts him. Jax eliminates Ali.

Orton sneaks up on Jax as fans pop. She turns around and stares at him. They face off as fans pop. Orton goes for the RKO but she blocks it. Jax drops Orton with a shoulder. Rey goes for 619 on Orton but Jax stops him and scoops him. Ziggler superkicks Jax. Rey drops Jax into the ropes and hits her with 619. Orton runs over and drops Jax with the RKO for a big pop. It's down to Strowman, Rollins, Orton, Jax, Rey, Andrade and Ziggler now. Fans chant "this is awesome!" as everyone looks around. Orton and Rey eliminate Jax but she hangs on. Rey eliminates Jax. Orton drops Rey with the RKO. Orton eliminates Rey. Andrade comes from behind and eliminates Orton. Andrade and Ziggler go at it in the middle of the ring now. They trade big shots but both are still standing. Strowman runs in out of nowhere and flattens them both. Strowman waits for Andrade to get up. Braun with a huge splash in the corner, then one to Ziggler. Braun runs around the ring and runs over Rollins as he walks back to get in the match. Strowman rolls Rollins back in and stalks him. Strowman scoops Rollins but he slides out. Ziggler superkicks Braun. Andrade with a flying knees in the corner to Braun. Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Braun. Rollins goes to the top and hits a Frogsplash on Braun. Braun eliminates Andrade. Ziggler and Rollins double team Braun. Braun eliminates Ziggler. Rollins comes from behind and sends Braun over but he hangs on. Rollins superkicks Braun but he hangs on. Braun chokeslams Rollins. Braun stands tall and poses over Rollins to a mixed reaction. Braun scoops Rollins and sends him to the apron but Rollins hangs on and tries to pull Braun over. Rollins pulls Braun to the apron. Rollins rams Braun into the ring post and kicks him to one knee. Rollins nails the Stomp on the apron and Braun is eliminated.

Winner: Seth Rollins

