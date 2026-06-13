WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Reveals The One Thing He'd Change About The New World Order

The NWO storyline was one of the most iconic angles in WCW history, but it never received a proper conclusion, something WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff says he would have changed.

The group helped propel WCW past WWE in the 1990s, but its popularity waned — much like WCW's –by the end of the decade, eventually leading to its demise in 2000. Bischoff explained on his "83 Weeks" podcast why it was important for the story to get the perfect ending.

"I would have had an ending. Not a better ending, just an ending because just an ending would have been a better ending. And we can talk about all the reasons why none of it matters. We've covered it before. But, of course, if there was one thing I could, you know, go back and change history and things like that, it would be to be able to come up and be focused on coming up with a really good end of that story so that we could begin another one," said Bischoff.

He stated the ideal time for the NWO storyline to end in WCW, which he believes would've been either 1998 or 1999. Bischoff feels the end of 1998 would have been the ideal time, so that they could've moved on seamlessly to the next storyline.

"If the idea is to end one story so that you're launching into another, just like a series, completely different storyline, shifting of characters, new character here or there, but an entirely different arc, it should go like this the arc [points to a curve] — it's going, it's going, it's going, boom ... this one stops, this one starts. You want just a constant continuation of story, and I think ending it in '98 would have been better than 99."

The success of NWO in WCW seemingly convinced Vince McMahon to bring the group to WWE, which he did a few years after acquiring it. The group's popularity in professional wrestling was such that WWE even considered bringing it back to television as recently as 2020, though those plans were ultimately scrapped.