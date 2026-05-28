Former WWE Writer Says New NWO 'Was Really Close To Happening' During ThunderDome Era

WWE navigated a tricky period during the COVID-19 pandemic and experimented in many ways, including a possible return of the NWO.

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn has detailed how the company explored several ideas at the time, including resurrecting the legendary group with current WWE stars as its members.

"Do you guys remember that Thunderdome? Really tough to do TV in there. So, a lot of ideas were thrown against the wall. So, it was discussed at one point, bringing back the NWO 2020. A new version," he revealed on "Public Enemies Podcast HQ."

Dunn named four stars that were supposed to be a part of the 2020 version of NWO, which included former WWE star Lars Sullivan, who was let go in 2021. The new group was to be introduced by a former NWO member, but the plans were scrapped after the member in question contracted COVID.

"So, the pitch was Sheamus, Cesaro, Nakamura, and Lars Sullivan. It was really close to happening," he added. "I forget which legendary NWO member was supposed to fly to Orlando to introduce this new NWO. They landed, and they didn't pass the COVID test."

Dunn clarified that the NWO legend in question wasn't X-Pac or Big Show. He stated that the new NWO was going to debut during the time that the WWE was at the Performance Center, and plans were to be changed and altered as the storyline progressed. The stars originally earmarked for the group have experienced contrasting fortunes, as Sullivan retired from wrestling after being embroiled in several controversies, while Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli, left WWE for AEW. Nakamura and Sheamus continue to appear in WWE, albeit sporadically.

The NWO was never resurrected by WWE, but the group and its original members were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 — the same year the idea for a new NWO was reportedly being considered.