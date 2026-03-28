AJ Styles Looks Back On WWE's ThunderDome: 'It Was Absolutely Terrible'

It's now been nearly six years since the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on lockdown for over a year, with the notable exception of pro wrestling. Throughout the pandemic, both AEW and WWE continued to run shows in the United States, with AEW basing themselves out of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida while WWE rotated between their Performance Center and three separate locations used for the WWE ThunderDome.

While AEW eventually let in limited numbers of fans socially distanced from each other, WWE elected to go with virtual attendance for the ThunderDome shows, appearing onscreen via videoconferencing methods, creating one of the more unique viewing experiences in WWE history. Alas, it was an experience that remains polarizing for many who lived it, with some like Bryan Danielson and Sami Zayn loving it, and some hating it, including soon to be WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles.

On "Phenomenally Retro," Styles was discussing the importance of wrestlers feeding off the fans to produce a great match when his co-host Tony Giles pondered what would happen if you removed fans entirely. This led to Styles pointing out that was exactly the case during the ThunderDome/COVID era of WWE, and Styles didn't mince words when describing how unsatisfying that era was for him.

"It was absolutely terrible," Styles said. "I'll say this. Fans of pro wrestling, you have no idea how much it hurts when you're not there, because the energy and the excitement that we get from you is everything. If we don't have you, it's just not good to us either. It hurts. I can't explain why it hurts more than it does when you guys aren't there. But it does. It's tough. The COVID era was one of the hardest things, I think, that we had to go through."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription