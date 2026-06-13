Kane Identifies Favorite Iteration Of His WWE Costume

Across his WWE run, wrestler Glenn Jacobs donned several versions of his Kane attire, especially during his initial masked era. The changes ranged from minor differences like having one sleeve instead of two, to the gear being completely revamped and inverted. For those who have long debated which Kane attire is best, the "Big Red Machine" recently sat down on "Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker," where he finally proclaimed which version he likes the most.

"When people ask, what was my favorite outfit? It's always the original Kane, you know? That I made the debut with," Jacobs said. He also described the process of getting into his elaborate costume, which consisted of more layers than the vast majority of other wrestlers. Jacobs recalled it taking 20 minutes to get everything on, including his makeup.

"It was a source of stress for me," he added, after remembering nightmares about his entrance music playing before he was ready. When Jacobs looks back at his run in WWE, it's the original 1997 attire that first comes to mind.

Jacobs also fondly recalled another time, later in his WWE career, when he donned a mask again and teamed up with Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson) in Team Hell-No. "Next to the initial run with the Undertaker, the Team Hell-No stuff with Daniel Bryan was my favorite," he proclaimed. "It went from being the dark character that never talked, emotionless, and then we would just kind of add something to humanize here or then, and then finally get to the Daniel Bryan stuff, which was completely breaking out of that character."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.