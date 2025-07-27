WWE Hall Of Famer Kane Wishes He Appreciated This Aspect More While Active

It's been several years since WWE fans last saw Kane in action as a full-time performer. From his all-time WWE debut to the time of his retirement, he was a staple of the locker room.

Speaking on the "Off The Ropes" podcast, Kane talks about how he misses being part of the wrestling business and interacting with the fans.

"I don't miss the travel, but I think that's a lot better these days. They don't keep the schedule that we did, and it's become even more of a TV product, which I would assume is probably more stressful than what we had. Nevertheless, yeah I do [miss it] because it's fun to go out there and entertain. It's fun to go out and interact with the fans and the people who love pro wrestling, who love WWE. I still get that, and that is the coolest thing ever."

"The Big Red Machine" would go on to look back on regretting not soaking in the interactions with the fans that he experienced in his career.

"One of my greater regrets is I wish I had appreciated that more earlier in my career, and then even throughout my career. You know, people are watching you, you're entertaining them. And in many cases, you're taking them from a tough situation in their own life and they get to forget about it for a little while."

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and currently serves at the Mayor of Knox County, TN.

