Kane Discusses His WWE Debut, Working Alongside The Undertaker

Even though they aren't actually brothers, it's hard to think about The Undertaker without also thinking about Kane, and vice versa. The two were tied together thanks to their onscreen rivalry and partnership over the years, which began at Bad Blood 1997 when Kane interfered in Undertaker's Hell in a Cell match with Shawn Michaels, costing "The Deadman" the match. Kane discussed that famous moment with PWMania and admitted that, at the time, he was not aware that the storyline would grow into what it became.

"I was just trying to get through that night," Kane said. "That's the case throughout most of my WWE career. I was more worried about getting from Albany to Binghamton, more than anything else. So much of it was a blur because we were busy trying to put on the best show that we could and trying to get from point A to point B and all that stuff." Kane was also very nervous about the moment, which represented a big career shift for him after several failed gimmicks. His nerves were made worse due to how big the match between Taker and Michaels was.

"There was all this stuff, and up until that point, my major thought was 'Just don't mess this up,'" Kane said. "'Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are going to have a five-star match, and it's going to be awesome. Then you're going to go out there and the focus is going to shift from that amazing match to this new thing.' I knew I could pull it off, but there was that little voice in the back of my head saying it was the chance of a lifetime and not to mess it

up. Luckily, it all turned out well and almost 30 years later, here we are."