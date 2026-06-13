Former WWE Women's IC Champion Maxxine Dupri Looks Back On Dungeon Training

Last year, Maxxine Durpi was given a singles push on "WWE Raw" where she had the opportunity to stand toe-to-toe with Becky Lynch in a series of matches that eventually led her to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Dupri began wrestling just three years ago and she originally struggled to get many opportunities due to her lack of in-ring experience. However, after Dupri started to train with Natalya at The Dungeon 2.0, she significantly progressed in the ring, and during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, she revealed which improvements led to her singles run.

"It was nuts. Being in The Dungeon is so spooky. Let me tell you. I feel so blessed that I was able to train with Natalya and with TJ [Wilson] and I learned so much from them. And one of the main things I learned, and it's what we call our dungeon lungs, is really building that stamina because when you're in there with someone like Becky Lynch, you have to have the stamina to not only keep up with her, but to be able to reverse everything she does and be able to stay active and to have the crowd, you have to be present and have those emotions. And you can't be present if you're huffing and puffing, you know? So, it was really that stamina that I built there that changed the game for me."

As of late, WWE has teased a heel turn for Dupri, as she's been seen speaking with The Vision's Austin Theory on multiple episodes of "Raw," and being rude to her current Alpha Academy stablemates Otis and Akira Tozawa.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.