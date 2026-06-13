Charlotte Flair Wins WWE SmackDown Four-Way, Advances In Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Charlotte Flair is one step closer to becoming Queen of the Ring after winning Friday night's four-way match on "WWE SmackDown" against Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca. Flair will go on to challenge Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the semi-finals.

Cargill started off the match hot with a suplex to Ruca and Flair before catching Valkyria off the top rope. She slammed Valkyria into Ruca, but she couldn't gloat for long, as Flair was right behind her. Flair nailed Cargill with a series of chops and took her off her feet with a suplex.

It didn't take long for B-Fab and Michin to get involved, and they pulled Flair out of the ring to beat her down. Alexa Bliss' music hit, however, and she ran out to make the save. She was followed by Women's United Stats Champion Tiffany Stratton to help even the odds. Flair took down Cargill with a cross body back in the ring, but Ruca broke up the pin, and she and Valkyria were back in the match.

Flair almost had Valkyria with a Natural Selection. Cargill downed all three women with a slam as they were perched on the ropes, but she was soon once again one-on-one with Flair, who hit her with a walkover clothesline. With all the women out of the ring, Ruca hit a moonsault to the field from the top rope.

Ruca hit her springboard lariat on both Valkyria and Flair, but walked into a boot from Cargill, who hit a Jaded, but Valkyria broke up the pin. Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher on Cargill, but she was too close to the ropes and was pulled out of the ring. Flair almost pinned Valkyria again with the Natural Selection, but locked in the figure eight and got Valkyria to tap.