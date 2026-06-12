WWE's Piper Niven: In-Ring Return Will Be 'A Long Time And Maybe Possibly Not At All'

WWE star Piper Niven has been on the shelf with a serious, career-threatening neck injury since September, and she recently offered an update on a potential return. Niven underwent anterior discectomy surgery in May, something she confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) following the procedure.

On Friday, Niven took to social media once again to clarify her status after a fan commented following a stream of Niven's. Niven had posted to X the previous day that she was planning to go live on her Instagram account. The fan thanked the star for all she had done over the years, as well as for all the memories, and said that "Slaygent & Doudrop will live on." Niven replied to clarify things, saying she didn't want to have to answer the same question multiple times.

"Don't count me out just yet chick, just letting people know that it will be a long time and maybe possibly not at all so we don't have to answer the same question 50 times a stream," Niven wrote.

When another fan responded that Niven knows she'll still have to answer the question "750000000000 times," Niven responded, "I know who am I kidding," with a laughing face emoji.

Don't count me out just yet chick, just letting people know that it will be a long time and maybe possibly not at all so we don't have to answer the same question 50 times a stream 😉 x — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) June 12, 2026

Niven's last match, a victory against Charlotte Flair, took place on the August 22 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Niven had been a member of Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice at the time, and the pair held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for four months in 2023.

After Niven's departure, Green posted to social media looking for replacements for her "Slaygent." Alba Fyre was also teamed up with Green at the time of Niven's injury, but her contract was not renewed following WrestleMania 42.