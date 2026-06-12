Bully Ray Believes John Cena Will Wrestle At Upcoming WWE Event After Recent Comments

Ever since he was retired by GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event last December, John Cena has been adamant that he will not be stepping back in the ring for a match, or even taking bumps. In one of his most recent interviews, however, Cena said "never" is a strong word, but it would be difficult, and put whoever is "courting him" for said match in "financial ruin." On an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said with that comment, Cena has planted the seeds for another match at a specific event.

"'Extremely difficult' means to me that, 'There's a 95 percent chance that I'll never wrestle again,'" Bully Ray explained. "'But, if you did have 'f*** you' money, and the situation was right, I might consider it.' Is there an event coming up in the WWE where anybody would have 'F you money,' no pun intended, to offer John Cena to wrestle again?"

Co-host Dave LaGreca mentioned WWE WrestleMania 43, set for Saudi Arabia next year. He agreed that the Saudis "sure do" have what the WWE Hall of Famer described as "f*** you money." LaGreca said that may be reading too far between the lines, but he does expect WrestleMania 43 to be huge.

While Cena promised to never get back in the ring and be officially retired from competition, he promised to remain on WWE programming. He's kept that promise at both WrestleMania and WWE Backlash, where he announced the John Cena Classic, though fans still have more questions than answers surrounding the event meant to pit "WWE NXT" stars against main roster talent.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.