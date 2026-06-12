WWE's John Cena Won't Rule Out In-Ring Return But Says It Would Be 'Financial Suicide'

John Cena has discussed what it would take to bring him out of retirement.

Cena hung up his wrestling boots last December but has continued to make appearances. The WWE legend addressed the "one more match" chants that echoed throughout Backlash when he announced the John Cena Classic, stating that it would take an enormous sum of money to get him back in the ring.

"I hate speaking in absolutes ... 'Never' is a strong word. It would be financial suicide for someone to court me in a position where I would have another match, and I truly mean that. So if you're in the business of torching currency, that's the only way to get me back in the ring," Cena remarked to "US Weekly."

Cena decided to walk away from wrestling after realizing he had lost a step and could no longer go toe-to-toe with the current stars in WWE. But his retirement is only from in-ring action as he has promised that he will continue to feature on WWE programming. Cena believes that the crowd's desire to see him wrestle again has motivated him to push forward the John Cena Classic competition and give deserving stars the platform to shine.

"Aside from that, the reason 'one more match' resonated so well for me, first of all, I got to express to the fans of how fulfilled I felt when I retired. Second of all, the interest of an audience being like, 'We want to see you again!' gets me excited for the new idea of the John Cena Classic. We can do this again. I'll be there. It'll be fan-forward and fan-first. I won't be so focused on, 'Man, this match means everything to me. I've got to make sure I give all I have when the music plays and I'm under the lights,'" he said.

He stated that the John Cena Classic will enable him to remain active within WWE and give his fans more glimpses of him, while also providing other WWE stars a chance to shine.