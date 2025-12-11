WWE Star John Cena Explains Why He Decided To Retire From Pro Wrestling

Unlike most other wrestlers, John Cena plans to make his in-ring retirement a permanent one, beginning with an official sendoff at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Before he steps into the ring for the last time, though, Cena has provided fans with a further explanation as to why now was the correct time as well.

"I chose to retire," Cena told Tom Rinaldi in a new interview for WWE. "I made a promise to the WWE that I would not stick around when my skills can't match the product, and they can't. I'm 48. My 40-yard time has gone like [down]. I can't match up with the product now, and that's okay, because what I do isn't who I am. The realization of that has helped me come to like, no, let these guys have it now because they're really good. All I would be doing is a disservice to the consumer if I go any point beyond this."

Cena's last year as a full-time wrestler dates back to 2017, when he notably tied Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in WWE history with 16. The Cenation Leader later broke that record in 2025 when he dethroned Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41. In between, Cena has largely focused on non-wrestling projects, such as hosting and acting, though he also maintained a part-time schedule with WWE. His retirement tour, stretching across all of 2025, consisted of 36 dates.

In just two days, Cena will compete for the final time in a match against "The Ring General" GUNTHER. Reports indicate that, as of now, Cena vs. GUNTHER is set to open SNME in Washington D.C.

