Additional Details On AEW Dynamite Being Added To Tubi

Fans of AEW now have another streaming service that they can use to watch episodes of AEW programming from years gone by as the company recently agreed a deal with Tubi. The company agreeing a deal with the FOX owned service raised a lot of eyebrows in the wrestling community due to the fact that WWE already has content on Tubi, such the A&E series' "WWE Rivals" and "WWE Biographies," past episodes of "WWE NXT," and "WWE Evolve" which airs live every Wednesday at the same time as "AEW Dynamite."

Dave Meltzer was able to get more information on the news from AEW sources, which documented in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The AEW source told Meltzer that the content being uploaded to Tubi will be the parts of the AEW library that are currently featured on the "WatchAEW" channel, a 24-hour FAST stream that will be part of the Tubi FAST channels. Episodes of "Dynamite" will be available on AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand), which will sit alongside the WWE content, as well as CZW content and previous seasons of "Dark Side of the Ring."

The AEW sources also told Meltzer that this new deal doesn't impact what they call their "stellar relationship" with HBO MAX, which they still see as the main destination for all things AEW in the United States. Tubi is simply another partner who sees value in teaming up with AEW to help the company reach as many viewers as possible, with Tubi and HBO MAX now offering a FAST, AVOD, and SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) method to watch AEW programming in the United States, while MyAEW takes that role internationally.

Meltzer rounded off by saying that this deal essentially makes any claims that any service which currently hosts TKO content (WWE or UFC) won't be able to affiliate themselves with AEW null and void. He also noted that on the combat sports side of things, TKO couldn't keep the PFL off of ESPN, or Jake Paul's MVP organization off of Netflix, both of which are the homes of WWE domestically and internationally.