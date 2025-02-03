WWE & Tubi Announce Details Of WWE Evolve

WWE already occupies Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays with its weekly programming, as well as a few Saturdays and Sundays scattered throughout the year. However, now it's time for the company to fill in its Wednesday slot with a new show, "WWE Evolve."

The show is named after the now-defunct independent promotion of the same name that WWE bought out in 2020, and will be run by the man who founded the original company, Gabe Sapolsky, who is currently part of WWE's creative team. In an official press release by WWE and Tubi, it was confirmed that "Evolve" will air on FOX's ad-supported site from March 5 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday on the platform.

Triple H has already expressed how excited he is about the new show, explaining that it reminds him of the early days of "WWE NXT." WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative Shawn Michaels has now stated how big of an opportunity it is for young athletes all over the world. "We are excited to work with our incredible partners at Tubi to showcase our young, rising talent to the WWE Universe, as they start their in-ring journey competing each week to fulfil their lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar."

Tubi's Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson is also extremely happy to be part of the WWE family, even going as far as to quote Triple H when hyping up "Evolve's" debut. "The next generation of professional wrestling will unfold through the brand new series WWE EVOLVE on Tubi. Tubi offers WWE access to a broad base of young, multicultural audiences who represent a wide array of fandoms and we're proud to partner as WWE develops the superstars of the future. To quote CCO Paul Levesque, 'Are You Ready?'"