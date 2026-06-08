AEW Dynamite Now Sharing Streaming Service With WWE Programming

Now seven years in, the battles between AEW and WWE seem to be as heated as ever. That's going to lead to a bit of awkwardness now, as both promotions are now frequenting a similar platform. On Monday, AEW content was uploaded onto the Fox owned streaming service Tubi. At the moment, the service only carries the first several years of "AEW Dynamite" starting with the debut episode in 2019 and going up to the last "Dynamite" of 2021; no episodes of "Collision" "Rampage," "AEW Dark," "AEW Dark: Elevation," or AEW PPV's have been uploaded at this time.

What may raise eyebrows the most regarding this story is that AEW and WWE programming can now be found on the same streaming service for the first time ever. Tubi currently features several WWE programs, including old episodes of "WWE NXT," the A&E series' "WWE Rivals" and "WWE Biographies," and "WWE Evolve," which airs on Tubi every Wednesday night opposite "Dynamite." At the moment, it's unclear whether this is a sign that Tubi will be replacing WWE with AEW content, or if both promotions will remain on Tubi going forward.

Tubi now becomes the latest service to offer AEW programming in a year that has since the promotion look to bolster their presence outside of Amazon Prime Video, which airs AEW PPVs, and HBO Max, which airs "Dynamite" and "Collision" live, AEW PPVs, and features the AEW video library. Just one month ago, AEW launched the streaming service MyAEW, allowing international fans to purchase AEW PPVs, while also providing a 24/7 FAST Channel of older AEW content.