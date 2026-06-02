WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 PLE Announced, Will Oppose AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

June 28 was already set to be a crowded day for pro wrestling, with TNA Slammiversary set to take place in the afternoon and AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door set to take place in the evening. And now WWE has decided to get in on the action that day. Taking to X Tuesday afternoon, "WWE NXT" SVP Shawn Michaels announced that "NXT" would be holding The Great American Bash on June 28, beginning at 7 p.m. It will be the first "NXT" PLE to air on The CW, as part of a recent agreement made between "NXT" and its broadcasting partner.

Excited to finally share this one.@WWENXT and @TheCW present The Great American Bash Sunday, June 28 at 7e/4p. See you tonight for #WWENXT at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/iFbEGgm8wl — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 2, 2026

Despite the significance of Great American Bash being "NXT's" first CW PLE, it will likely become the secondary story behind "NXT" once again going head to head with an AEW PPV. In 2025, "NXT" aired Battleground against AEW Double or Nothing in May, and The Great American Bash against All In in July. Many considered WWE's actions to be attempts at counterprogramming AEW, and the practice was deemed unsuccessful after both Double or Nothing and All In drew strong attendance and PPV buys.

Despite that, WWE decided to go against an AEW PPV again, this time with a main roster PLE, airing WWE WrestlePalooza against AEW All Out in September. Once again, the strategy was considered unsuccessful after All Out drew strong business, and many felt the move was embarrassing for WWE due to WrestlePalooza being the first PLE to air on ESPN's streaming service following WWE and ESPN reaching a multi-year agreement in August. Since WrestlePalooza, WWE hasn't run a PLE, main roster or "NXT," against an AEW event, with Great American Bash marking a return to their previous strategy.