TNA Slammiversary 2026 To Start In Afternoon, Won't Go Up Against AEW Forbidden Door

TNA Wrestling and AEW will host pay-per-views on the same day, but it seems that there may not be much — or even a little — overlap between the two shows.

TNA's Slammiversary, one of the promotion's biggest pay-per-views, will be held this year at Agganis Arena in Boston on June 28, 2026 — the same day as Forbidden Door, the co-branded show featuring AEW, ROH, NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom. Ticketmaster and Agganis Arena have revealed that Slammiversary will begin at 3 p.m. ET. This is a few hours ahead of Forbidden Door, which will emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and is set to begin at 4 p.m. PT — a four-hour time difference between the start of the two events.

AEW announced the date and venue for Forbidden Door 2026 a few days after TNA made its announcement about Slammiversary. Tony Khan's promotion reportedly had some difficulty in finding the right date to accomodate the show. San Jose wasn't the original choice for Forbidden Door, with AEW reportedly initially looking at Chicago as the host city. That would have made things trickier for TNA and AEW, as there is only a one-hour time difference between Chicago and Boston.

Slammiversary will be TNA's next stop in the pay-per-view train, while AEW still has its Double or Nothing show later this month, followed by Forbidden Door in June.