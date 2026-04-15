AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Date And Location Announced, CMLL & STARDOM Involved

As AEW has continued on through 2026, one key date missing from their PPV calendar has been their annual AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event. The promotion had previously given no indication when, or where, the show would take place, though plenty of fans speculated the show would move out of August, the month of last year's Forbidden Door, and back to June, when the first three Forbidden Door events were held.

That assumption proved to be correct. Mercury News reports that Forbidden Door will be taking place on June 28 in San Jose, California's SAP Center, home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks. AEW confirmed the news shortly thereafter on X, and revealed that premium ticket sales would begin next Tuesday on April 21, while the official Forbidden Door ticket sale would begin a week after that on April 27.

As reported by @mercnews, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are bringing #ForbiddenDoor to San Jose, CA! The 5th annual event will feature the brightest stars from AEW, @njpwglobal, @CMLL_OFICIAL, and @we_are_stardom, LIVE from the @SAPCenter on Sunday, June 28. pic.twitter.com/WnRlPoa2SQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026

AEW's poster for Forbidden Door revealed that the show would be limited to AEW and NJPW collaborations, with the logos of promotional partners World Wonder Ring Stardom and CMLL also being featured. While no Stardom talents were displayed on the poster, several dual AEW/CMLL contracted wrestlers were also featured prominently, including Mistico, CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero, and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone.

Forbidden Door will not be the only wrestling show held on June 28, as TNA Slammiversary will occur that evening in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW and TNA found themselves head to head just two weeks ago, when sports coverage led to Warner Brothers Discovery moving "AEW Collision" to Thursday nights, putting it directly against "TNA Impact." TNA President Carlos Silva was reportedly angered by the action, and it's believed to have contributed to Silva barring TNA talent from working with AEW talent, a decision that affected several upcoming matches.