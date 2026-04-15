AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Date And Location Announced, CMLL & STARDOM Involved
As AEW has continued on through 2026, one key date missing from their PPV calendar has been their annual AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event. The promotion had previously given no indication when, or where, the show would take place, though plenty of fans speculated the show would move out of August, the month of last year's Forbidden Door, and back to June, when the first three Forbidden Door events were held.
That assumption proved to be correct. Mercury News reports that Forbidden Door will be taking place on June 28 in San Jose, California's SAP Center, home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks. AEW confirmed the news shortly thereafter on X, and revealed that premium ticket sales would begin next Tuesday on April 21, while the official Forbidden Door ticket sale would begin a week after that on April 27.
As reported by @mercnews, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are bringing #ForbiddenDoor to San Jose, CA!
The 5th annual event will feature the brightest stars from AEW, @njpwglobal, @CMLL_OFICIAL, and @we_are_stardom, LIVE from the @SAPCenter on Sunday, June 28. pic.twitter.com/WnRlPoa2SQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026
AEW's poster for Forbidden Door revealed that the show would be limited to AEW and NJPW collaborations, with the logos of promotional partners World Wonder Ring Stardom and CMLL also being featured. While no Stardom talents were displayed on the poster, several dual AEW/CMLL contracted wrestlers were also featured prominently, including Mistico, CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero, and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone.
Forbidden Door will not be the only wrestling show held on June 28, as TNA Slammiversary will occur that evening in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW and TNA found themselves head to head just two weeks ago, when sports coverage led to Warner Brothers Discovery moving "AEW Collision" to Thursday nights, putting it directly against "TNA Impact." TNA President Carlos Silva was reportedly angered by the action, and it's believed to have contributed to Silva barring TNA talent from working with AEW talent, a decision that affected several upcoming matches.
Opinion: This Year's Forbidden Door Should Return To The Spirit Of The First Two Forbidden Door Shows
I am not one of those people who holds their nose up at Forbidden Door and think its an unnecessary event. I'm not only happy to see its still on AEW's calendar, but I'm really happy to see it back in June. Last year's show taking place in August made sense because All In was in July, but the show coming so soon after the G1 Climax, and the CMLL/Stardom involvement still being minimal, made it hard for the show to feel like Forbidden Door. Moving it back to June this year and strengthening CMLL and Stardom's presence should go a long way to giving Forbidden Door the feel of a massive, cross promotional event.
Of course, the onus now is on AEW and New Japan to deliver it, something I feel they haven't done with the last two Forbidden Doors. Don't get me wrong; both the 2024 and 2025 incarnations of the event were very good, maybe even great, but they didn't have the same feel as 2022 and 2023, especially when the 2024 show was headlined by an all-AEW event and much of the 2025 show felt like AEW vs. AEW matches. I can see that on any other AEW PPV; I shouldn't be seeing it at Forbidden Door. So if I'm AEW, New Japan, CMLL, and Stardom, I'm looking to rectify that this year. Forbidden 2026 shouldn't follow the same template as 2024 and 2025, but instead should look to capture the spirit of Forbidden Door 2022 and 2023, and make this feel like a true cross promotional extravaganza.