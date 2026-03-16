Tony Khan Details Mistico's AEW Schedule & 'Dream Come True' Signing

In between all the surprises and big moments at AEW Revolution, the show managed to produce two feel good moments as well. The first was "Jungle" Jack Perry becoming new AEW National Champion to kick off the show. The second was Mistico, alongside Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey, winning the AEW World Trios Championships, followed by the announcement that Mistico was now "All Elite," marking his first contract with a US promotion since he wrestled as Sin Cara for WWE in the early 2010s.

At the post-Revolution media scrum, Mistico and AEW owner Tony Khan took questions regarding Mistico's future with AEW and his home promotion CMLL. Both seemed very happy with the situation, which Khan said was a "dream come true" for him. He also made clear that the AEW deal would have no effect on Mistico's CMLL status.

"I think we will be splitting time," Khan said. "Obviously, CMLL is an amazing partnership for AEW. And what a sign of trust between the two promotions to have one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time now as a dual signee, joining us in AEW as champion, somebody who I have admired for decades, somebody who's a personal hero of mine in the wrestling business.

"To be able to sit here with Mistico, next to Kevin and Mike, to be able to sit here with JetSpeed and say they're World Champions along with Mistico, who again, to reiterate, one of my all-time heroes in this business, someone who has accomplished so much. And it's an honor to be able to sit on the stage with him and say that he's part of AEW and now a world champion here. It's so cool...And we'll be working with Salvador [Lutteroth III]. Now that he's a champion in AEW, I'll work with Salvador really closely to make sure we see Mistico in both AEW and CMLL as much as possible."