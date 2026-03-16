Mistico & JetSpeed Win AEW World Trios Title From The Don Callis Family At Revolution

JetSpeed and Mistico captured the AEW World Trios Championship from the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Kazuchika Okada during Revolution.

Knight and Bailey both wrestled the first half of the match in their own masks paying homage to Mistico, having them torn off their faces by Davis as he regained control of the match; Fletcher put one of the masks on for a moment, delivering a kick to the face of Knight and rubbing the mask against his crotch to the ire of the crowd.

Davis spent much of the latter half of the bout as the one-man wrecking crew against the challengers, running through each of them but ultimately falling prey to the numbers game. Davis was the man pinned after a superkick from Bailey sent him into a UFO Splash from Knight to secure the winning pinfall.

It marked the second time that Bailey and Knight became Trios Champions together, but the first title that Mistico has with AEW. He defeated MJF to become CMLL Light Heavyweight Champion last year, and is also a CMLL Trios Champion.

After the match, the music shifted to play from JetSpeed's to Mistico's, and a graphic played on the big screen to show he had signed with the promotion and was 'All Elite.'

Tony Khan posted much the same on X, "MISTICO IS ALL ELITE!"

He just became 1/3 of the new AEW World Trios Champions at #AEWRevolution tonight, and now it's official:

MISTICO IS ALL ELITE!! pic.twitter.com/LxQacxMSqA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2026

Mistico will likely have signed a dual contract much in the same way as Persephone had previously, allowing him to work with both promotions as he has been doing.