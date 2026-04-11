More Details On TNA Pulling Wrestlers From Indie Matches With AEW Talent

There's been a lot of resentment floating around the pro wrestling community this week, especially after TNA President Carlos Silva chose to block two star-studded matches from happening, between Ricochet and X-Division Champion Leon Slater (next weekend) and current AEW World Champion MJF versus Nic Nemeth on May 1(the second time this match was booked to be held). More information on this matter was revealed, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, on who might've been behind Silva's decision, and how talent and AEW President Tony Khan are reacting to this situation.

To begin, Silva made the call to nix those two scheduled matches that were to be held by two independent promotions. Silva noted in his call that this sudden change of plans stems from "partner conflicts." According to WON, it's speculated that this decision was essentially made by WWE. But as the report indicates, take this viewpoint with a grain of salt.

Of course, this isn't the first time in recent history that TNA talents were pulled from working for other promotions, as the former two-time Impact/TNA World Champion, Moose, was stopped from appearing for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, run by TNA's former President, Scott D'Amore. Not to mention, AEW once held a brief partnership with TNA from December 2020 to October 2021. TNA's multi-year partnership with AEW's top rival, WWE, took effect last January.

On that note, regarding the CEO of AEW, Khan approved Ricochet and MJF's matches, and was quite surprised to hear these change of plans. In his thought of thoughts, he was under the impression that all parties were in agreement to everything, so long as his stars weren't booked to compete on the same day as his television or pay-per-view events.

Knowing how MJF felt about this conclusion, as he called Silva's actions "disgusting," many also echo the same sentiment, especially from TNA's locker rooms. However, none of the talent have gone out and publicly aired their grievances about management. Instead, they are preparing for TNA's annual springtime pay-per-view event, Rebellion, tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.