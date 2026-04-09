AEW's MJF Reacts To Nic Nemeth Match Cancellation, Goes Off On TNA's Carlos Silva

Not to get all "Arrested Development" on you here, but how can this situation be described as anything other than "Carlos Silva has made a huge mistake"? And frankly, I'm having to tone down my language when I describe it like that. Whatever way you slice this, Silva, and by extension TNA, looks horrible. First, he's depriving fans, shows, and promotions of major matches, including one promotion that is run by one of his own talents in Brian Myers (who booked MJF vs. Nemeth for Create-A-Pro Wrestling). Second, he's potentially depriving his talent of an extra paycheck they could be earning, and on short notice. And third, he appears to be doing so because he's having a fit over something that was out of AEW's control. Oh, and if you want to add a fourth point to it, he's doing so after one of his talents (Jody Threat) defeated one of AEW's biggest stars (Mercedes Mone) on an indie show just last week. Hmm, I wonder why that one wasn't a big deal.

And look, I know some are going to wonder whether that "Silva got mad at AEW for airing against him" story is a cover for WWE swooping in, giving TNA the old "your talent working with AEW talent doesn't work for us, brother" and forcing them to make the move. I don't believe that (the only way reasoning as dumb as "they aired against us, so I have to pull my talent!" gets out is if its true in my book), but it also doesn't matter. What matters is that Silva is now the guy that took away important matches from fans and promotions for the silliest of reasons, and may have taken money out of his own talents' pockets by doing so. In short, he's added another reason for fans to go LOLTNA. I'd say he'd learn a lesson from this, but if wrestling has taught me anything, it'll just lead to him doubling down even more in the future.