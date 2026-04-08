Report: TNA Talent Could Be Pulled From Upcoming Indie Matches Vs. AEW Stars

With TNA firmly entrenched in a partnership with WWE, it's left little room for any sort of relationship between TNA and AEW, despite the two promotions being partners a few years ago. Nevertheless, AEW and TNA talents have continued to have matches against each other on the independent circuit, something that may be changed based on recent movement from TNA's end.

Fightful Select reports that TNA star Moose has been removed from Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's upcoming Multiverse event, taking place next week during WrestleMania weekend. While TNA sources indicated there was a scheduling conflict that prevented Moose from working the show, it was also noted that Moose had previously gained clearance from TNA to work the event, suggesting something else was behind the change.

That something else may be TNA moving to prevent their talent from working shows where they'd be wrestling AEW talent altogether. Those within TNA expressed growing concern that talents like Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth would be unable to compete in upcoming matches against AEW's Ricochet and MJF. Both matches are incorrectly listed as being part of Multiverse, but are in fact taking place elsewhere; Slater vs. Ricochet is currently scheduled for WrestleCon's Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow next Thursday, while Nemeth vs. MJF is scheduled for May 1 at Create-A-Pro Wrestling's Monumental Moment.

As to what called the change, TNA personnel suggested that President Carlos Silva may have been inspired by "AEW Collision" running head to head with "TNA Impact" one week ago. Silva was believed to be unhappy about this, despite the change likely being caused by WBD and not AEW. Meanwhile, PWInsider reports that the move was done because TNA didn't want their talents facing other promotion's wrestlers on either live or taped events, fearing it could lead to talents looking bad by losing. It was unclear whether TNA's broadcasting partner AMC, WWE, or neither had anything to do with the change.