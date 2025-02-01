Matt Hardy Explains Why TNA's Partnership With AEW Was 'One-Sided'

TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy is excited about the working relationship TNA has established with WWE. Hardy has the unique distinction of having worked with AEW when they had a working relationship with TNA as well.

The veteran opened up about AEW's work with TNA on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he was asked if this is another way for WWE to sabotage AEW by working with TNA better than they did. While Hardy thinks that could be the case, he wasn't thrilled with how AEW's relationship with TNA played out.

"I'm sure it could be, especially from WWE because I know the AEW — some of the tweets that Tony [Khan] has written about Hunter [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] and the company, and the 'Weinstein Wrestling Federation,' whatever it was, I mean, I'm sure those don't make people happy, you know? But one thing I can say is I know whenever the partnership was going on with AEW and TNA, I thought it was very one-sided," he admitted.

Hardy explained that it's important to make an opponent feel as legit and credible as possible as it not only puts them over as a threat but puts the person who won over as they overcame a bigger challenge, in turn meaning more for them. He believes this should exist between promotions when they work together, which didn't happen between AEW and TNA.

"I would have liked to seen them put TNA over a little more, to try and make them look somewhat more on the same level, even if they weren't," he said.

